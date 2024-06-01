Food safety team discards expired food articles at China Bistro in Jubilee Hills

Expired food articles like potato flakes, scamorza cheese, rice flour, white vinegar, and pasta were discarded.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 June 2024, 04:37 PM

Hyderabad: Continuing with their string of inspections at restaurants and food-related establishments, the task force team of the Food Safety Department conducted another check at China Bistro in Jubilee Hills on Friday.

Along with discarding expired food articles like potato flakes, scamorza cheese, rice flour, white vinegar, and pasta, other semi-prepared food articles stored in the refrigerator without labels and beyond use by dates were also discarded.

Moreover, mayonnaise sweet sauce, premium dry fruits nutmeg, dry dates, makhana, cloves, and pancake syrup were seized as they were found without proper FSSAI labeling.

In terms of sanitation, dustbins were found open without proper lids, and Medical Fitness Certificates for food handlers and pest control records for the premises were not available.