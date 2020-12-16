Make My Way poised for a hat-trick in Mysuru

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:12 am 6:30 pm

Mysuru: The Rakesh-trained Make My Way, who is in fine form, is poised to complete a hat-trick in the Varuna Plate 1600 metres, the feature event of the final day races to be held here on Wednesday. False rails are up.

1. Time Traveller 1, Scarlet Princess 2, Chilly Breeze 3

2. King Star 1, Run To Win 2, Akimbo 3

3. Surprise Package 1, Ascendent 2, Eloika 3

4. Aberlour 1, Vijaya Arjun 2, African Emperor 3

5. Kingofthejungle 1, Wind Power 2, Royal Title 3

6. Make My Way 1, Garrison 2, Gintoki 3

7. Abhinandan 1, Crimson Fire 2, Country’s Light

Day’s Best: King Star

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7

1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4

2nd Treble: 5, 6 & 7

