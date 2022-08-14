Make national anthem recitation event success: Telangana DGP to staff

File Photo of DGP M Mahendar Reddy

Hyderabad: Director-General of Police M Mahendar Reddy has called upon the staff to play a vital role in making the recitation of the national anthem event a grand success across the State on August 16 at 11.30 am.

The department is organising the event as part of “Swatantra Bharatha Vajrotsava” celebrations. He said officials from all units of the police department should work hard to ensure that everyone participates in the recitation program.

The national anthem should be recited collectively in Gram Panchayat offices, local municipal wards, important traffic junctions, schools, colleges, anganwadi centers, jails, police offices, market places and other designated places.

For this, District Collectors, Superintendents of Police and Commissioners of Police should work in coordination with the officials of other administrative departments.

Police officials have been asked to identify the places where people gather for mass singing in all village panchayats, local municipal wards and traffic junctions and arrange a suitable public address system to stop the traffic at 11.30 am and sound an alarm.

Reddy said that everyone in the State should participate in the historic program and at the same time, the participants must take proper precautions to sing the national anthem without any noise and with utmost discipline.