Make TRS membership drive successful: Marri Rajashekhar

Hyderabad: Marri Rajashekhar Reddy, TRS Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency in-charge, on Friday, made an appeal to the party workers to make the membership drive successful and ensure high memberships.

During party membership programme at Dammaiguda, Reddy said, “Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is a great leader who fought for the State for 25 years.” It is only the TRS party which has been providing Rs 2 lakh to the party workers if they die in any accident.

Meanwhile, the second edition of the 7H Media Premier League was inaugurated at LB Stadium, on Friday. This edition too will be having 16 teams from both print and electronic media and press club.

B Venkatesh, 7HMedia founder, Marri Rajashekhar Reddy, TRS Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency incharge, and Bharath Reddy, MD, Nandi Tubes and Tyres handed over jerseys to teams.

