Asifabad MLA Kova Laxmi finds fault with minister Seethakka over protocol

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 July 2024, 06:53 PM

MLA Kova Laxmi speaks to pressmen before submitting a petition with Collector, in Asifabad on Monday

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Local MLA Kova Laxmi flayed Minister Seethakka for failing to follow protocol while inaugurating developmental works in Narnoor on Sunday. She addressed pressmen before submitting a petition to Collector Venkatesh Dothre requesting him to take action against responsible persons in failing to implement the protocol here on Monday.

Stating that both victory and defeat were natural in politics, Laxmi said politicians need to know that public representatives should be invited to an official programme irrespective of his or her political affiliation. It is their moral value and virtue. One should feel ashamed to be in politics without being familiar with the basic etiquettes.

The MLA pointed out Seethakka for not inviting her when the latter was inaugurating different developmental projects in her Assembly constituency. She found fault with Seethakka for allowing Congress leaders K Vishwaprasad and A Shyam Naik in the similar programmes. She wondered as to how Seethakka became a minister without being acquainted with the protocol.

Seethakka inaugurated a new building of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Sirpur (U) mandal centre, additional class rooms of another KGBV at Gangapur village in Rebbena mandal on Sunday.

Sirpur (U) ZPTC member Kova Aruna and leaders of the BRS Marsakola Saraswathi and many others were present.