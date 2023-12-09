Salaar gets ‘A’ certificate; movie runtime details out

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire will hit the screens worldwide on December 22.

Published Date - 06:28 PM, Sat - 9 December 23

Hyderabad: Prabhas-starrer pan-Indian film Salaar has been certified by the censor board with an ‘A’ rating, suggesting that the film could be high on violence.

Reports suggest that the runtime of the first installment of the movie – Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is 2 hours 55 minutes. It is also being reported that the second trailer of the film could be out next week.

Starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Hasaan, Jagapathi Babu, Meenakshi Chaudhary among others, Salaar is being directed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel.

The movie will hit the screens worldwide on December 22. Meanwhile, first trailer of the film has already garnered over 150 million views across all languages.