Makers of Upendra Gadi Adda thank audience for support

Under the direction of SK Aryan Subhan and produced by Kancharla Achutharao, the movie ‘Upendra Gadi Adda’ is the fifth feature SSLS Creations.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:59 PM, Wed - 6 December 23

Under the direction of SK Aryan Subhan and produced by Kancharla Achutharao, the movie ‘Upendra Gadi Adda’ is the fifth feature SSLS Creations.

Hyderabad: The makers of the movie ‘Upendra Gadi Adda’ starring Upendra Kancharla, Savithri Krishna and Kireeti Damraju, have thanked the audience for receiving the movie well and supporting newcomers.

Under the direction of SK Aryan Subhan and produced by Kancharla Achutharao, the movie ‘Upendra Gadi Adda’ is the fifth feature SSLS Creations.

In a recent success meet held at Prasad Lab, while thanking the audience, movie producer Kancharla Achutharao said that all future films from the banner will be content-driven with social message.

“We are thinking of using a part of the money from the films we produce for service programmes through Upakar Charitable Trust. Soon the profits from the movies will be used for service programmes. Upendra Gadi Adda is going to be released in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages,” he said.

Lead actor Upendra Kancharla said that he was overjoyed by the movie’s reception. “I am grateful to our entire team for the success of the movie. The way the story was told to me by filmmaker Aryan Subhan was engaging. It’s been brilliantly portrayed on screen. I feel validated by this victory for our efforts.”