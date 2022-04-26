Making a mark in male bastion

By Priyanka Pasupuleti Published: Published Date - 10:29 PM, Tue - 26 April 22

Hyderabad: The city is coming back to life, in the post-pandemic world, and is also ramping up its nightlife. When you think of nightlife, you think of cafés, pubs, nightclubs and niche restaurants with their music on fleek. And these places remind us of DJs who entertain the guests for hours on end with best choice of playlists.

People usually imagine DJs as a gorgeous man with innumerable tattoos all over his body, sporting bass headphones and funky hairstyles. But wait till you meet Preeti Raghuwanshi, who broke the stereotype to represent the current trend.

The MC-cum-DJ is building a name for herself in the entertainment industry. With Hyderabad becoming a hub for pubs, the demand for professional DJs is on the rise. So, Preeti decide to try her luck as a DJ.

Born and brought up in Madhya Pradesh, Preeti relocated to Hyderabad after completing her Intermediate. As the entertainment industry has always sparked her curiosity, when she first moved to the city, she would party and explore a lot.

“DJing is a field where we see a lot of men, but that has changed recently. It’s not just men who can play the finest tracks; women can as well. That’s what I was attempting to demonstrate,” says Preeti, who encountered several hurdles as she began her career as a DJ.

“Song selection, mixing audio, and dropping beats at the right time are all very important to give customers a wholesome experience. I always try to experiment with songs. Sometimes, I play old Bollywood beats to give them nostalgic feel, and, of course, I would also play peppy songs to get the party feel for sure,” says the young DJ, who earned her bachelor’s degree from Aurora Degree College.

Preeti started MCing when she was in college, on a pure happenstance. “When one of the MCs couldn’t make it to the event, I was asked to host it and the journey began from there,” she shares. After emceeing for over 500 events, she decided to try her hand at DJing, “which also worked out really well for me”.

Preeti, who earned her Master’s degree from Badruka College and is currently pursuing LLB, says, “Most people assume that female DJs aren’t capable of performing effectively. And it takes time for people to realise and understand that we are as capable as our male counterparts. I’m also happy for other female DJs who are getting into the profession, and succeeding too.”

