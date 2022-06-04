Making monsoon home maintenance a breeze

Published Date - 12:30 AM, Sat - 4 June 22

Hyderabad: Home maintenance includes a lot of structural, fixtures and fittings work. The aim is to ensure that your home is safe which includes looking after the home on a daily basis and also during and after emergencies.

With the monsoon set to arrive soon, here are a few tips and tricks to protect your nest from any damage.

Protect house walls

Monsoons are synonymous with musty odours and the walls become prone to mold, which can further add to the odour. In such cases, what one can do is scrape off the mold and apply a mixture of bleach and water to wipe off the molds. Bleach acts as a cleaning agent and disinfectant.

Locks maintenance

Monsoon brings many changes, climatically it changes the door lock to malfunction and in that case, you can always use a concentrated spray that is available in the market which not only protects the lock but cleans the interior of the lock. Try avoiding the usage of gel, oil and lubricants during monsoon time.

Furniture safety

Most Indian homes have wooden and leather furniture and the dampness and moisture in the air can ruin it. In order to protect your furniture, make sure to keep it away from doors and windows. It is the worst time to redesign your home and the best way to avoid dampness in the air is by putting camphor balls and neem leaves in the cupboards.

Doors protection

Wooden doors have a tendency to expand, due to the increase in the moisture content. Use sandpaper more often, to scrub the part of the door that gets stuck while closing it. Metal framed doors/windows can get rusted easily due to moisture and to prevent rusting, use paint for the doors and windows regularly.

Check the windows

The windows in our homes have the maximum exposure to rain and if not maintained properly it could lead to water leakage which again can destroy things in one go. The hinges are the most neglected part. Ensure that the hinges of your windows are properly fixed in one place because they play a significant role in stopping the seepage of water.

Indoor atmosphere

To ensure that your home feels fresh and welcoming, keep it ventilated. Open the windows and doors to let some fresh air and natural light in whenever possible. Make the most of artificial lights to give your home a fresh and cheerful look.

Leakage prevention

It is very crucial to spot leakages on time so that the rainwater does not cause any damage to walls and roof. Usually, the main cause for leakages is the cracks which weaken the wall and become a breeding ground for fungal growth.