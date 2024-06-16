| Rise In Water Borne And Allergic Reactions Among Children This Season

Rise in water-borne and allergic reactions among children this season

During monsoons, there is always question mark over the quality of water used to prepare street food, inadequate hand washing, use of dirty utensils and improper storage that contribute to water contamination and exposing children to illnesses.

By M. Sai Gopal Published Date - 16 June 2024, 10:00 PM

Hyderabad: Due to re-opening of schools and change in weather conditions during monsoons, there is a rise in the trend of children falling sick to water-borne infections and allergic reactions.

For the past fortnight, small clinics, nursing homes and single-doctor practices in Hyderabad are reporting a sharp rise in waterborne diseases like cholera, typhoid, and diarrhea and allergic reactions. A large number of working parents look for quick solutions while preparing breakfast and lunch meals for their school-going kids.

Quite unwittingly, they expose children to easy-to-cook, ready-made or quick-cook foods, containing preservatives that harm the child’s gut micro biome.

“We have witnessed instances were ingredients such as boiled potatoes, chickpeas, and spices were stored or handled improperly. They tend to become breeding grounds for bacterial and fungal infections,” says founder president of World Allergy Foundation, Dr Vyakaranam Nageshwar.

During monsoons, there is always question mark over the quality of water used to prepare street food, inadequate hand washing, use of dirty utensils and improper storage that contribute to water contamination and exposing children to illnesses.

Care givers are also reporting rise in allergic reactions among children due to exposure to food items that are high in histamine content like bakery products, frequent consumption of meat, pizza and burger, cakes and chocolate products.

Histamine intolerance happens due to body’s inability to break down histamine, leading to rise in its levels. When children get exposed to certain food products that are high on histamine levels, they invariably suffer from upset stomach, headache, diarrhea, itching, low BP, rashes, swelling of lips and throats etc.

“There is always a question over water quality, especially during shift in weather patterns, used to prepare and serve street food.

Moreover, exposure to histamine due to consumption bakery food, makes school going children vulnerable. There is low awareness on allergy reactions, which could also lead to wrong diagnosis and treatment,” Dr Vyakaranam points out.

Advisory to avoid allergies and frequent sickness in children this season:

• High Histamine foods causing more allergies

• Uncontrolled consumption of street food impacts gut immunity

• More refrigerated/preserved food and sugar candies triggers histamine allergies

• Avoid ready-to-eat, ready-made foods for breakfast, lunch, or dinner

• These products often contain preservatives that can harm your child’s gut micribiome

• To avoid fungal infection, minimize exposure to refrigerated food

Importance of Gut: Gut is considered the second brain of the human body. Disruption of gut microbiota can weaken your child’s immunity, making them more prone to repeated infections. Instead, prepare fresh meals at home.

High Histamine Foods:

Avoid foods with high histamine content, such as bakery products, more consumption of meat, over eating of fast food like pizza, burger, cakes and chocolate products, soft drinks, spicy and regular masala food, as they increase susceptibility to allergies, gut problems, and immune disturbances.

Avoid long trips during rainy seasons: Long trips during the rainy season can expose children to varying climates, new pollen sources, and respiratory infections.

Consider limiting such trips to reduce the risk of infections.