Malaika Arora flaunts her stretch marks in selfie

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:46 PM, Wed - 31 August 22

Malaika took to her Instagram story, where she shared the flawless picture. In the image, she is seen wearing a black crop top paired with gray sweatpants. The dancing diva pulled her hair back to a ponytail.

Mumbai: Bollywood diva Malaika Arora showcased her stretch marks in a new mirror selfie she shared on social media.

Malaika took to her Instagram story, where she shared the flawless picture. In the image, she is seen wearing a black crop top paired with gray sweatpants. The dancing diva pulled her hair back to a ponytail.

To complete her look, Malaika chose to go au naturale and subtle lip tint.

Recently, a video of Malaika, who is an avid social media user, and her beau Arjun Kapoor dancing on the number ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya‘ picturised on her and superstar Shah Rukh Khan went viral on social media.

As an actress, she has starred in main roles in films ‘Kaante’ and ‘EMI’. Malaika appeared on the television show ‘Nach Baliye’ as one of the three judges. She then appeared on the show ‘Zara Nachke Dikha’, ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’, ‘India’s Got Talent’, ‘Supermodel of the Year’ and ‘India’s Best Dancer’.

Also read

Malaika Arora meets newlyweds Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan

Arjun Kapoor shares lovey-dovey pictures with beau Malaika from Paris

7 Bollywood celebrities who swear by yoga