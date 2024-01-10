Maldives-China Economic Collaboration For Tourism | Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, on a five-day visit to China, seeks increased Chinese tourism amidst cancellations by Indian tourists due to diplomatic tensions.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 January 2024, 03:46 PM

Hyderabad: Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, on a five-day visit to China, seeks increased Chinese tourism amidst cancellations by Indian tourists due to diplomatic tensions. Emphasizing China as a key ally, he highlights the impact of Belt and Road Initiative projects on Maldivian infrastructure. Despite a diplomatic row, a USD 50 million tourism zone project was signed. The appeal follows the suspension of ministers for derogatory remarks against the Indian PM. Muizzu, pro-China, discusses economic collaboration and seeks Chinese investments during high-level talks in Beijing, showcasing commitment to bilateral projects like Male Commercial Port and Velana International Airport.

Watch: