Malkajgiri voters will ensure resounding victory for BRS: Marri Rajasekhar Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:32 PM, Sun - 19 November 23

Hyderabad: Voters of Malkajgiri are going to ensure a resounding victory for BRS, said the party candidate for Malkajgiri assembly constituency, Marri Rajasekhar Reddy.

In a meeting held here on Sunday, Chinna Yadav of BJP and Bathini Narasimha Goud of TDP along with their supporters joined the BRS in the presence of Secunderabad Parliament Incharge Talasani Sai Yadav and Marri Rajasekhar Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajasekhar Reddy said people across all sections were keen on ensuring a victory for BRS and promised he would ensure Malkajgiri is developed into a model constituency.

He called upon everyone to work together and ensure the victory of BRS so that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao becomes the Chief Minister for the third time and develop the State further.

MBC Corporation chairman, N.Sridhar, party Malkajgiri circle incharge Jitender Reddy, Corporator, Mekala Sunita Ramu Yadav, former Corporator Jagdish Goud, and others participated.