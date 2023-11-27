Will make Malkajgiri a model constituency: Marri Rajasekhar Reddy

The BRS party candidate from Malkajgiri assembly constituency assured them that he will put all his efforts to make the constituency as model Malkajgiri.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:36 PM, Mon - 27 November 23

Hyderabad: The BRS Malkajgiri Assembly Constituency candidate, Marri Rajasekhar Reddy participated in election campaign organized by railway employees in Lalaguda on Monday.

On the occasion, Marri Rajasekhar Reddy said that Telangana State Government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is an example to other states in implementing various development welfare schemes.

Similarly, he appealed to the people to cast their votes and make K Chandrashekhar Rao Chief Minister for the third time.

The BRS party candidate from Malkajgiri assembly constituency assured them that he will put all his efforts to make the constituency as model Malkajgiri.