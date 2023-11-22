| Will Take Up Responsibility Of Developing All Areas Of Malkajgiri Constituency Marri Rajasekhar Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 PM, Wed - 22 November 23

Hyderabad: BRS Malkajgiri Assembly constituency candidate, Marri Rajasekhar Reddy conducted his poll campaign in areas of Shankaraiah Colony, Dwarkamai, RTC Colony, Safinagar, Bharat Nagar, New Venkateswara Colony in 138th Division here on Wednesday.

Reddy who visited the residents appealed to them to exercise their franchise for BRS in upcoming elections and assured that he would take up responsibility of developing all areas of Malkajgiri constituency.

Under the able leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Telangana has become a model for the country, he said, and appealed to people to elect BRS candidates across the State to continue more development and welfare schemes in the future.