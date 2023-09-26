Mallepalli Laxmaiah meets Sri lankan Minister for Buddhasasana, invites him to visit Buddhavanam

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:35 AM, Tue - 26 September 23

Colombo/Hyderabad: Buddhavanam Special Officer Mallepalli Laxmaiah met Mr. Viduravikramanayake, Minister for Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs , Govt.of Srilanka on Monday at Colombo and invited him to visit Buddhavanam project at Nagarjunasagar.

Mr.Mallepalli after briefing on the unique features of the Buddhist theme park , informed the Srilankan Minister on the new project called ‘ The 2500 years journey of Buddhism’ in one segment in which the spread of Buddhism in South-East Asian Countries in separate cave like structure for each country, invited him to grace the occasion of laying of foundation stone for the new project scheduled on 14th October 2023.

While agreeing to the invitation, Mr Viduravikramanayake suggested to enter an MOU between Govt. Of Telangana and Srilanka and to establish a Srilanka-Telangana Friendship centre at Hyderabad to have exchange and academic programs on cultural front through its heritage forum with meetings at Hyderabad and Colombo alternately once for every 3months.

Dr.Sivanagireddy, Buddhist Expert consultant ,Buddhavanam project enlightened the Srilankan Minister on the 1700 years old Buddhist connection between the Telugu and Srilankan people.

Mr. Laxmaiah also called on Mr. Somarathne Vidanapathirana,Secretary, Ministry of Buddhasasana and invited him to Buddhavanam for which the Secretary responded positively. Mr Somarathne presented a book on 2600 years of Buddhatva to Mallepalli. Prof.Gamini Ranasinghe,Director General, Central Cultural fund ,Srilanka and Dr. E.Sivanagireddy participated in both the events.