Buddhist glory in Telangana, says Srinivas Goud

Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud released a souvenir on the preservation of Buddhism in Telangana and development of Buddhist centers in the State

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:47 PM, Thu - 21 September 23

Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud briefing Buddhist monks on advent of Buddhism & the Buddhist heritage of Telangana in Sri Lanka.

Hyderabad: Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud said after formation of Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had developed Buddhavanam, a Buddhist theme park near Nagarjuna Konda, which was named after Acharya Nagarjuna.

Buddhavanam is one of the largest Buddhist heritage theme parks with an extent of 279 acres. The State government developed the park with a cost of Rs 100 crore, the Minister said at a programme in Colombo.

The Minister along with Buddhavanam Special Officer Mallepally Laxmaiah and other officials is on a tour to Colombo. On the second day of the tour, the Minister visited oldest Buddhist Centre in Colombo on Thursday.

On the occasion, the Minister released a souvenir on the preservation of Buddhism in Telangana and development of Buddhist centers in the State. Speaking on the occasion, he also invited the Buddhist monks, scholars and others to visit the Buddhavanam in Telangana.