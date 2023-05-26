Malli Pelli review: Watchable but not theatre stuff

Title: MallI Pelli

Director: MS Raju

Actors: Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh

Hyderabad: Malli Pelli had been breaking news when it was announced by VK Naresh and Pavitra Lokesh. The film created interest with a teaser and trailer. But did the film carry that sensation after its release? Malli Pelli was released in theatres today.

Malli Pelli is the story of the real-life incidents of the couple Naresh and Pavitra Lokesh. The film deals with how Naresh fell in love with Pavitra to be relieved from his third wife’s mental torture and vice versa where Pavitra opted for love and emotional support from Naresh divorcing her husband.

Director MS Raju and producer Naresh made a wise decision of presenting the film as a fictional story and named the lead characters Narendra (Naresh) and Parvati (Pavitra). The first half of the film shows their love story from Naresh’s point of view with a disturbing flashback for the character. The second half is about Pavitra’s painful flashback and she getting close to Naresh. The climax portion is about how the bold couple struggled and fought against the media and society for a happy life together.

The film’s story is good but it has weak emotions. The screenplay looks great with chapter-wise narration. MS Raju’s direction is also good and the making looks pleasant.

The best highlight of the film is its music from Suresh Bobbili.

The major drawback of Malli Pelli is that the story is not connecting and appealing to the audience because of weaker emotions. It has only views and opinions but no strong emotions.

Balreddy’s cinematography is good. Junaid Siddique’s editing fails in the second half to keep the film crisp.

So Malli Pelli can be watchable for some good making and beautiful music but it’s surely not worth a theatrical experience. You can wait for the OTT release if interested and neglect it if you are not.

– Kiran

