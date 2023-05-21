Actor Naresh reveals reasons to watch Malli Pelli

Naresh stated two reasons to watch his film. One is that it is the first South Indian film on the love story of a middle-aged couple.

Hyderabad: Malli Pelli is Naresh and Pavitra Lokesh’s latest film which is set to be released on May 26 in theatres. The film will have its release in Telugu and Kannada. Malli Pelli is based on the real-life incidents of Naresh and Pavitra during their marriage which was a sensation in media.

Malli Pelli is written and directed by MS Raju. Naresh himself produced the film under the banner of Vijayakrishna Movies. Suresh Bobbili is the music director.

Malli Pelli impressed with its teaser and trailer. Even a couple of songs are good. But why should the audience watch the film based on someone’s personal story? Here comes the answer from Naresh.

The actor stated two reasons to watch his film. One is that Malli Pelli is the first South Indian film on the love story of a middle-aged couple. The second is that Malli Pelli doesn’t just feature their love story, but the love story of every mature individual, as stated by Naresh.

The actor and Pavitra are currently promoting the event with multiple interviews. Today, the pre-release event for the film will be conducted at JRC Convention, Filmnagar, Hyderabad.

