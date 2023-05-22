Sarath Babu’s last film ‘Malli Pelli’ due for release on May 26

Updated On - 08:06 PM, Mon - 22 May 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Sarath Babu, who passed away in a private hospital in Hyderabad on Monday, had suffered from sepsis and multiple organ failure.

Born in Amadalavalasa, Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh in 1951, Sarath Babu changed his name from Satyanarayana Dixit before he entered the film industry. Sarath Babu’s father was into the hotel business and wanted his son to take up the same, but the actor set his sights on becoming an actor and went to Madras to pursue his acting career with encouragement from her mother and friends.

He made his acting debut as a hero with the movie Rama Rajyam in 1973. While he was in Madras in search of opportunities, he came across an ad by Rama Vijetha Productions calling for a new hero in their upcoming film titled ‘Rama Rajyam’, and almost around 3,000 people turned up for auditions, but the director Babu Rao selected Sartha Babu as the hero of the film.

He was lucky enough to share the screen space with the likes of prominent actors such as Jaggaya, SV Ranga Rao, and actress Savitri in his very first movie.

After that, he didn’t sign any other film for three years, but he came back in 1976 to play the role of an advocate in the movie Raja, which earned him a good name.

Sarath Babu later became popular through the Tamil film Nizhal Nijamagiradhu (1978).

He worked in more than 200 films and played diversified roles in many Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada movies.

Some of the popular films that earned him name and fame include Maro Charitra, Guppedu Manasu, Tayaramma Bangarayya, Moodu Mulla Bandham, Seetakoka Chiluka, Sagara Sangamam, Sitara, Kanchana Ganga, Swathi Mutyam, Kashmora, Samsaram Oka Chadarangam, Abhinandana, Swathi Chinukulu, and Kokila.

Sarath Babu was in a live-in relationship with actress Rama Prabha for 14 years before they parted ways in 1988. There were many rumours that they were married, however, in an interview, the versatile actor said he never married Rama Prabha and was only in a live-in relationship with her. Later, the late actor married Snehalatha Dixit in 1990, with whom he had 4 children.

The veteran actor was last seen in Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab and now the movie ‘Malli Pelli’, in which he portrayed the role of Superstar Krishna, is ready for release on May 26.

