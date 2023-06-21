Naresh and Pavitra’s ‘Malli Pelli’ will stream on OTT this week

Malli Pelli, produced by Naresh under the banner of Vijaya Krishna Movies, is going to be streamed on the OTT platforms soon.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:21 PM, Wed - 21 June 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Naresh and Pavitra Lokesh who became the boldest couple in Tollywood in recent times made a film on their relationship as we all know. The film ‘Malli Pelli’ is written and directed by MS Raju. Naresh himself produced the film under the banner of Vijaya Krishna Movies.

Malli Pelli is a decent romantic drama based on real-life events. The film shows us the love story of two middle-aged celebrities. Apart from the fact that it focuses only on the perspective of Naresh from his real-life incident which was rubbed again and again on social media, Malli Pelli can be watched once for sure. And it is purely an OTT stuff in the leisure time of the audience.

Malli Pelli is now going to be streamed on the OTT platforms soon. The film will air on Amazon Prime Video and Aha from June 23 (Friday).

A few netizens call it worth watching and the rest troll it as a story of true love.

– By Kiran