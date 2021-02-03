Man arrested for killing taxi driver in Palakurthy

Roshan, who was working at the cable network office in Palakurthy also stole four motorcycles in the past.

By | Published: 2:23 pm 2:30 pm

Warangal Urban: Palakurty police have arrested the main suspect in the murder of a person and recovered a car, four motorcycles, two cell phones and two pepper spray bottles from him. The accused person was identified as Parakusham Roshan (20) of Palakurthy town of Jangaon district.

Presenting him before media at his office here on Wednesday, Warangal police commissioner P Pramod Kumar said that the arrested man hired a car of Madatha Narsimha (47) of Kumarpally and killed the driver-cum-owner of the car at Raghavapuram bus stop at Palakurthy after using the pepper spray on the night of January 28.

“The accused person wanted to earn easy money to lead a lavish life as he was addicted to liquor. He hired the car of Narsimha at Hanamkonda and took him to Palakurthy via Jangaon and killed him to steal the car,” the CP added. Roshan, who was working at the cable network office in Palakurthy also stole four motorcycles in the past.

“The police have nabbed the accused using the available technology and CCTV footage,” Pramod Kumar said and appreciated the Palakurthy SI Gundrathi Satish and other policemen involved in the investigation.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .