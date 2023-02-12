Man attacked by a group of persons at Punjagutta

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:39 PM, Sun - 12 February 23

Hyderabad: The Punjagutta police booked a case against 15 persons for allegedly attacking a student near Punjagutta metro station on Saturday night.

According to the police, the student I Jayaram along with his friends Kaushik and Abhilash, had come to Punjagutta metro station area to meet an individual Devaragat Sri Ram and discuss some issue. Apparently, Sri Ram was frequently calling Jayaram over phone and asking him to meet him.

“When Jayaram and his two friends went to meet him near Punjagutta metro station, Sri Ram and 15 others persons attacked the three and tried to take him away forcefully in a car,” Punjagutta Inspector, C Harishchandra Reddy, said.

The police maintained that for the past few months, both Sri Ram and Jayaram were having some differences over certain financial issues.

On noticing commotion, the police patrol reached the spot and dispersed the mob. The injured were shifted to hospital for treatment.

On a complaint made by Jayaram, the police registered a case under Sections 143,147,341,323,506 r/w 149 of IPC and are investigating.