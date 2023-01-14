Hyderabad: Minor fire breaks out at Punjagutta

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:33 PM, Sat - 14 January 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A minor fire broke out at a flat in Srinagar Colony on Saturday morning.

According to the officials, the fire broke out at a flat on the fifth floor of Usha Enclave in Srinagar colony. On information, a fire tender from the Punjagutta fire station rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

“We suspect some persons in the house might have set a heap of clothes on fire in the house. On information we reached the spot and doused it and investigation is going on,” said Fire Officer Punjagutta, G B Chandra Sekhar Babu.