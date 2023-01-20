Hyderabad: Rowdy sheeter stabbed to death in Punjagutta

The victim identified as Mohd. Azhar was attacked with sharp weapons by a group of persons, suspected to be belonging to a rival gang.
Hyderabad: Unidentified persons stabbed to death a rowdy sheeter at M.S.Maktha in Punjagutta in the wee hours of Friday. A previous enmity is suspected to have led to the murder, police said.
The victim identified as Mohd. Azhar was attacked with sharp weapons by a group of persons, suspected to be belonging to a rival gang.
Azhar suffered grievous bleeding injuries and died on the spot.
The Punjagutta police are investigating.