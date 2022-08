Man attacks son in Sanagreddy with sickle

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:30 PM, Tue - 16 August 22

Sangareddy: A man has attacked his son with a sickle at Pothireddypally in Sangareddy town over a property dispute in the early hours of Tuesday. The victim was Ravindar Reddy.

The son and father Bakka Reddy had a serious argument over a property issue when the irate father attacked the son with a sickle indiscriminately. Ravindar has sustained multiple injuries.

The Sangareddy Police have registered a case. Bakka Reddy was taken into custody by Sanagreddy Rural Police. The investigation is on.