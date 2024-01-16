Man beheads wife over suspicion of affair in Hyderabad

The suspect brought his wife to the vacant flat allotted to his sister on the pretext of cleaning it. Here, he decapitated the head of Pushpalatha using a knife, said ACP Vanasthalipuram, Bheem Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 January 2024, 07:40 PM

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A man murdered his wife by decapitating her at Abdullapurmet on city outskirts on Tuesday afternoon.

Vinay (43) came to the JNNURM colony at Abdullapurmet along with his wife Pushpalatha (41) around afternoon. “The suspect brought his wife to the vacant flat allotted to his sister on the pretext of cleaning it. Here, he decapitated the head of Pushpalatha using a knife,” said ACP Vanasthalipuram, Bheem Reddy.

Also Read Tension prevails as man damages Prof Jayashankar’s statue in Hyderabad

The police on information reached the spot and shifted the body for post-mortem examination to Osmania Hospital mortuary. A case under Section 302 of IPC is registered.

“We are probing all angles in the case. On interrogating the suspect we will know the exact reason,” said the ACP.

It is learnt that Vinay and his wife were regularly quarreling as the man suspected she was in a relationship with some other man.