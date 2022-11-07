Man carries daughter’s body on bike after hospital refuses ambulance in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:34 PM, Mon - 7 November 22

It is said that Vetti Malla of Medepalli in Enkoor mandal admitted his daughter Sukki to the District Hospital following an illness on Saturday night. The child passed away while undergoing treatment on Sunday.

Khammam: A tribal man had to carry the body of his three-year-old daughter on a motorcycle from the Khammam District Hospital to his village 65 kilometres away on Sunday.

Malla then approached the hospital authorities requesting an ambulance to take the child’s body to their village. The authorities allegedly refused an ambulance saying there was no free ambulance service available at that time.

Unable to pay for a private ambulance, Malla then took the body on his motorcycle. The incident went viral on social media after many shared a photo of Malla with the body on the motorcycle along with his wife Aadhi.