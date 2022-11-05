Khammam: MP Ravichandra donates groceries to Ayyappa devotees

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:07 PM, Sat - 5 November 22

Khammam: Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra has donated groceries for Annadanam organised by Akhil Bharat Ayyappa Diksha Prachara Samiti here on Saturday.

The MP provided essential commodities like rice, cooking oil, tur and other dal, sugar, basmati rice worth around Rs 1.50 lakh required for Annadanam. These goods were handed over to the organisers by MP Ravichandra’s son Vaddiraju Nikhil.

The organizers and Ayyappa devotees thanked the MP for his generous act. Devotees Tandra Ramprasad Guruswamy, Pagadala Kishore, Seelamshetty Janakiram, Gutta Shekhar, Seelam Gopal Reddy and others were present.