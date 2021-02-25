Man caught for misbehaving with minor in Hyderabad

The arrested person R.Narasimha (55), misbehaved with the 12-year-old girl late on Wednesday when she was on her way to a nearby shop.

Hyderabad: The Kushaiguda police arrested a security guard on charges of misbehaving with a minor girl here on Thursday.

The arrested person R.Narasimha (55), misbehaved with the 12-year-old girl late on Wednesday when she was on her way to a nearby shop. Police said he walked up to her and catching her, began misbehaving with her in public. She raised an alarm and local residents came to her rescue, police said, adding that it was not yet clear why the man behaved in such a manner.

Based on a complaint from the mother of the victim, the Kushaiguda police booked a case and arrested him. Narasimha was produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

