Man climbs Eiffel Tower, prompting evacuation hours before closing ceremony

The shirtless man was seen scaling the 330-metre (1,083-foot) tall tower in the afternoon, hours before the Olympics closing ceremony on Sunday.

By AP Published Date - 11 August 2024, 07:38 PM

Source: x, formerly Twitter

Paris: Authorities have evacuated the Eiffel Tower after a man was seen climbing the Paris landmark hours before the Olympics closing ceremony on Sunday.

It’s unclear where he began his ascent, but he was spotted just above the Olympic rings adorning the second section of the monument, just above the first viewing deck.

The closing ceremony was set to begin at Stade de France in the Saint-Denis area well away from the Eiffel Tower around 9 pm.