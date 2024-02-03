Saturday, Feb 3, 2024
Home | India | Pm Narendra Modi Congratulates France For Upi Launch

PM Narendra Modi congratulates France for UPI launch

He referred to the action as an excellent illustration of promoting digital payments and enhancing connections.

By IANS
Updated On - 3 February 2024, 03:38 PM
PM Narendra Modi congratulates France for UPI launch

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated France for the formal launch of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) at the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

He called the move a wonderful example of encouraging digital payments and strengthening ties.

“Great to see this- it marks a significant step towards taking UPI global. This is a wonderful example of encouraging digital payments and fostering stronger ties,” the Prime Minister posted on X.

Related News

Latest News