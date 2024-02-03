PM Narendra Modi congratulates France for UPI launch

He referred to the action as an excellent illustration of promoting digital payments and enhancing connections.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated France for the formal launch of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) at the Eiffel Tower in Paris.
He called the move a wonderful example of encouraging digital payments and strengthening ties.
“Great to see this- it marks a significant step towards taking UPI global. This is a wonderful example of encouraging digital payments and fostering stronger ties,” the Prime Minister posted on X.