Man, daughter killed as tractor, auto-rickshaw collide in Mancherial

A man and his daughter were killed, while another person sustained minor injuries when a tractor and auto-rickshaw collided with each other

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:15 PM, Fri - 23 December 22

Representational Image

Mancherial: A man and his daughter were killed, while another person sustained minor injuries when a tractor and auto-rickshaw collided with each other at Veegaon village in Kannepalli mandal on Friday evening.

Kannepalli police said that the victims were Dandera Posham (60) and his daughter Thummidi Suvarna (25), both from Chedwai village. The injured was Raju, the driver of the auto-rickshaw.

Posham and Suvarna, a new mother, received fatal injuries when the tractor dashed against the auto-rickshaw, resulting in instantaneous death for the former. Suvarna was immediately shifted to a hospital in Bellampalli. She breathed her last while undergoing treatment. Both Poshama and Suvarna were returning to Chedwai after visiting a hospital in Mancherial at the time of the mishap.

Police visited the spot and a case was registered based on a complaint received from family members of the victims. A man-hunt was launched for nabbing Suresh, the driver of the tractor who was absconding following the accident.