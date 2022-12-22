Two held for phone snatching in Mancherial

22 December 22

Mancherial: Two persons were arrested on the charges of snatching and stealing of mobile phones in Bellampalli on Thursday. Gold and silver ornaments, a smartphone, two tablet computers worth Rs 3.95 lakh were recovered from their possession. Another accused person was absconding.

In-charge Mancherial Deputy Commissioner of Police Akhil Mahajan, in a statement, said that the accused persons were Mohammad Ayub Pasha, Induri Thirupathi and Duguta Shyam Kumar, belonging to different parts of Bellampalli. Ayub and Thirupathi were detained during a vehicle-check held by Bellampalli Rural police. Shyam Kumar was still at large.

On being interrogated, Ayub confessed to snatching gold and silver ornaments and stealing mobile phones by forming a gang with the three. Ayub was already booked for house burglaries in several parts of Bellampalli and Mandamarri towns in the past. The two were produced before a court and were sent to a judicial remand.