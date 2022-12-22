CCHS students celebrate Christmas on a grand note in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:42 PM, Thu - 22 December 22

Mancherial: Students of Carmel Convent High School celebrated Christmas on the premises of the institution on a grand note here on Thursday.

Father Jose, Vicar General of Adilabad Diocese was the chief guest of the event. He was accompanied by Sister Claire, who was the guest of the honor.

Students presented cultural programmes and dance shows to mark the occasion, enthralling audiences. They played skits depicting important phases of Jesus’ life. Prizes were given to teachers, who were picked through a lottery. A large number of students dressed in their best turned up for the celebrations.

Principal Sister Rincy said that Christmas was the festival of joy and happiness. She stated that by imbibing the spirit of the festival, lets spread this message—joy and happiness that were lacking in the world.

She told the pupils to emulate teachings of Jesus Christ and serve the needy in their own ways and means.

Vice-principal Anoopa, Sisters Annie Mary, Tharasi, Digna, Lilly, and staffers of the non-teaching wing were present.