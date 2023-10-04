Man detained over ‘objectionable’ social media post

By PTI Published Date - 11:43 PM, Wed - 4 October 23

A 27-year-old man was arrested by the Goa police's cyber crime branch on Wednesday for allegedly uploading an objectionable post on social media which had drawn protests from the Muslim community.

Several hundred people had gathered outside Margao police station last week after the post surfaced.

Superintendent of Police Akshat Kaushal told reporters that the man who had posted the objectionable content was finally identified and apprehended.

“We are not disclosing the accused’s name as we may execute some arrests in the case. He is a local man and 27 years old. His family told us that he was undergoing some sort of treatment,” Kaushal said.

The accused was handed over to the local police which has registered a First Information Report in the case, he said.

There are clear directions from the state government that such incidents should be dealt with strictly, the officer added.