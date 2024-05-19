Man died hours before his brother’s marriage

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 May 2024, 10:45 PM

Representational Image

Medak: A man died in a road accident a day ahead of his younger brother’s wedding at Yavapur village in Toopran mandal on Sunday.

According to Toopran Police, the victim Karre Narsimhulu (40), a resident of Ananthagiripally in Wargal mandal of Siddipet district, was going on a bike with his relative Pochaiah.

When a speeding mini goods vehicle hit his two-wheeler and another two-wheeler going in the same direction.

While Narasihulu died on the spot, his kin Pochaiah, and two other persons traveling on another bike also sustained serious injuries.

The incident has left the family in shock as they had lost one son hours before the marriage of another son. The relatives said his Narsimhulu was busy in making arrangements for his brother’s marriage when the incident happened. A case has been registered.