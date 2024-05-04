Woman ends life in Siddipet

Mounika, daughter of Mallesham, was earning a livelihood by working as a tailor. Recently, Mallesham fixed her marriage with a man on April 27 which she opposed.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 May 2024, 08:50 PM

Siddipet: A 21-year-old woman died, allegedly by suicide at Veluru village of Wargal mandal on Saturday as her family decided to perform her marriage against her wishes.

As the family decided to go ahead with the marriage, Mounika is said to have consumed pesticide and ended her life. A case has been registered and investigation is on.