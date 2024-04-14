Will not fear Opposition’s complaints, Venkatrami Reddy

P. Venkatrami Reddy, the Lok Sabha candidate from BRS Medak, expressed his lack of concern if BJP candidate M. Raghunandan Rao were to file complaints against him with the CBI, ED, ECI, or other investigative agencies.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 April 2024, 08:08 PM

BRS Medak Lok Sabha candidate P Venkatrami Reddy is addressing Party cadre in Wargal of Siddipet district on Sunday.

Siddipet: BRS Medak Lok Sabha candidate P Venkatrami Reddy said he would not fear if BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao complained against him to CBI or ED or ECI or other investigating agencies because he had led a transparent life as an officer for two and a half decades.

Addressing the party cadre in Wargal mandal of Siddipet district on Sunday, he said the people of Medak Lok Sabha constituency were well aware of what Raghunandan Rao was and what Venkatrami Reddy was.

Also Read Revanth Reddy on BJP’s manifesto

The people of Medak would not believe the false propaganda being carried out by Raghunandan Rao against him. Stating that he knew how to counter such people, he said he wanted to set a model in politics by serving the people, not to earn something for himself.

Venkatrami Reddy later addressed multiple meetings in Gajwel assembly constituency.