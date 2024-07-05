Man dies after falling from running train in Jammikunta

The incident happened on Dhanapur express, moving towards Mancherial from Kazipet
KARIMNAGAR: A 50 year-old person died after falling from a running train in Jammikunta railway station on Friday afternoon.
A native of Machanapalli of Jammikunta mandal, Bandi Srinivas boarded Dhanapur express train moving towards Mancherial from Kazipet. He fell-off from the running train accidentally.
Railway station staff shifted him to hospital by dialing 108 ambulance service. However, he was declared brought dead.