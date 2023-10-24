Man dies in accidental blaze in Jagtial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:35 PM, Tue - 24 October 23

Representational Image

Jagital: A 37-year-old man died after he accidentally caught fire in Vastapur of Raikal mandal on Monday night. According to the police, Sanke Chinna Bhumaiah, who was sleeping in his home on Monday night, was caught unawares after a fire broke out in the house, reportedly due to a short circuit.

Based on a complaint lodged by his wife Laxmi, police have registered the case and began investigation.

Bhumaiah is survived by Laxmi, a daughter and two sons.

