Man dies in road accident at Shamshabad

Kurumoorty (48), a resident of the weaker section colony in Izzathnagar, Shamshabad, was riding a bike with his friend when they reached the Chennamma Hotel stretch. The bike skidded, causing both to fall onto the road, according to police reports.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 August 2024, 03:00 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 48-year-old man lost his life while his friend sustained injuries in a motorcycle accident that took place at Shamshabad on Monday.

The deceased, identified as Kurumoorty, a resident of Weaker Section Colony, Izzathnagar, was riding with a companion when their bike skidded on the Chennamma Hotel stretch.

Kurumoorty succumbed to his injuries at the accident site, while his friend was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The Shamshabad police have registered a case and are investigating the cause of the accident.