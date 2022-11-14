Man dies while searching for missing daughter in Peddapalli

Peddapalli: In a tragic incident, a 44 year-old person died in a road accident that took place while he was searching for his missing daughter. This incident took place at TTS colony, Anthargoan mandal headquarters on Sunday night.

According to police, a resident of Vaddera colony of Anthargoan, Ollepu Rajaiah met with an accident when his bike hit a roadside tree. He died on the spot with a severe head injury.

A tractor driver by profession, Rajaiah has a son and daughter. His daughter, who is studying intermediate, went missing three days ago.

As there was no proper response from the police, Rajaiah himself started a search operation and met with an accident while proceeding towards Ramagundam from Anthargaon.

Family members of the deceased alleged that Rajaiah died due to negligence of the police. SI Santhosh Kumar said that they failed to start the search operation immediately as the entire force was engaged in the Prime Minister’s security duty.