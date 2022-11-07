NTPC Ramagundam completes 47 years

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:11 PM, Mon - 7 November 22

NTPC employees celebrating raising day in NTPC on Monday.

Peddapalli: National Thermal Power Corporation-Ramagundam celebrated its 48th raising day on Monday.

Chief General Manager, NTPC (Ramagundam&Telangana), Sunil Kumar hoisted the NTPC flag at administrative building premises which was followed by NTPC geet. Balloons of NTPC colour was released by Sunil Kumar along with other GMs, HoDs, Unions & Associations and CISF.

Addressing the gathering, CGM underlined NTPC’s vision of energizing India’s growth and becoming world’s largest power company.

He further highlighted various achievements of NTPC and how the company has forayed from fuel based power generation to hydro, renewable and nuclear energy.

Sunil Kumar urged everyone to work, think and strategize on projecting NTPC as a professionally driven and value-based organization while adhering to its commitment towards the society, environment and nearby stakeholders

Earlier in the day, NTPC raising day morning walk was organized. Employees with their families and members of Deepthi Mahila Samithi participated in the walk to celebrate the glorious day.

Sunil Kumar distributed prizes to the winners of vigilance awareness week organized at NTPC Ramagundam from October 31st to November 6th .