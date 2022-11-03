NTPC Director visits Ramagundam power station

Peddapalli: Director (Projects), National Thermal Power Corporation Limited, Ujjwal Kanti Bhattacharya visited NTPC Ramagundam on Thursday.
On his arrival to the power station, Chief General Manager, NTPC (Ramagundam & Telangana), Sunil Kumar and other senior officials welcomed him.
The director visited the Telangana project and reviewed the progress in the presence of Chief General Manager, Telangana Project, Prasenjit Pal. He inaugurated the FGD-ECR building.
Later, a meeting of the director with the senior officials of BHEL and TPL was conducted at HoP conference hall followed by an interaction with the executives and Union/Associations. On the occasion, he also planted a tree at NTPC Guest House.