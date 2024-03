| Man Ends Life By Jumping From Fifth Floor In Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 March 2024, 08:30 PM

The police reached the spot and began investigation after registering a case

Karimnagar: A 56-year-old man, Kamarapu Ramesh, died, allegedly by jumping off the fifth floor of an apartment in Karimnagar town on Wednesday.

Ramesh, who was staying in Suchitra apartment, Balajinagar, died on the spot. The police reached the spot and began investigation by registering a case. The body was shifted to the morgue.

