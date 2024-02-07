| Two Killed In Road Accident In Karimnagar

Two killed in road accident in Karimnagar

The incident occurred when a car hit a lorry parked on the roadside. Residents of Pochammavada, Kothirampur of Karimnagar town, Komuramma, Prabhakar and Geeta were going to Huzurabad.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 7 February 2024, 10:17 AM

Representational Image

Karimnagar: Two persons died and another person sustained serious injuries in a road accident near Kothagattu of Shankarapatnam mandal on Wednesday.

The incident occurred when a car hit a lorry parked on the roadside. Residents of Pochammavada, Kothirampur of Karimnagar town, Komuramma, Prabhakar and Geeta were going to Huzurabad. When they reached Kothagattu, Prabhakar is suspected to have lost control over the steering and hit the lorry.

Also Read Two women killed in road accident in Karimnagar

While Komuramma (65) and Prabhakar (59) died on the spot, Geeta sustained serious injuries.

Police shifted Geeta to the government area hospital, Huzurabad, where her condition was stated to be critical.