Two killed in road accident in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Two persons died and another person sustained serious injuries in a road accident near Kothagattu of Shankarapatnam mandal on Wednesday.
The incident occurred when a car hit a lorry parked on the roadside. Residents of Pochammavada, Kothirampur of Karimnagar town, Komuramma, Prabhakar and Geeta were going to Huzurabad. When they reached Kothagattu, Prabhakar is suspected to have lost control over the steering and hit the lorry.
While Komuramma (65) and Prabhakar (59) died on the spot, Geeta sustained serious injuries.
Police shifted Geeta to the government area hospital, Huzurabad, where her condition was stated to be critical.