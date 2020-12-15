Man found murdered in Sangareddy

According to Narayankhed SI Mogulaiah police found an identity card and photograph of the victim in his pocket

Sangareddy: In a disturbing development, local people in Mangalapet village noticed pigs eating away flesh of a murder victim on the outskirts of Narayankhed town in Sangareddy district. The body of a 23-year-old man was identified as Vaddera Raju, a resident of Khajapur village of Kalher mandal.

According to Narayankhed SI Mogulaiah police found an identity card and photograph of the victim in his pocket. Raju’s brother Sunil has visited the place following a call from police and identified the body. Sunil told the police that Raju left for Isnapur in Patancheru on Monday. After examining the crime scene, Mogulaiah has said that the victim’s head was smashed and there were injuries on his private parts too. The body was shifted to Area Hospital Narayankhed for postmortem.

