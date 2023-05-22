| Man Gets 20 Year Imprisonment For Raping Minor Girl In Adilabad

Man gets 20 year imprisonment for raping minor girl in Adilabad

Special court for POCSO Act cases in Adilabad on Monday sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:40 PM, Mon - 22 May 23

Representational Image

Adilabad: A special court for POCSO Act cases in Adilabad on Monday sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs.4,000 after finding him guilty of raping a minor girl.

POCSO Act court in-charge judge Dr P Shivaram Prasad pronounced the verdict awarding the term and the fine against Boyir Akash (21) from Jainath mandal.

The court examined pieces of evidence and cross questioned eye witnesses produced before it. Akash was arrested on charges of raping a minor girl by inviting her to his home and giving his mobile phone on August 23 in 2020.

Superintendent of Police D Uday Kumar Reddy commended court duty officer and special public prosecutor Ramana Reddy for getting the accused person convicted.