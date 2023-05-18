National ST Commission member visits Adilabad

National Scheduled Tribal Commission was striving to protect rights of the tribals, said Ananth Nayak

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:45 PM, Thu - 18 May 23

Tribal artistes welcome ST commission's member Ananth Nayak to Utnoor mandal on Thursday.

Adilabad: National Scheduled Tribal Commission member Ananth Nayak said the commission was striving to protect rights of the tribals. He was speaking at a programme held in Utnoor mandal centre on Thursday.

Nayak stated that he would ensure basic amenities such as drinking water, roads, electricity, schools to tribal hamlets, besides protecting rights of the aboriginal peoples. He asked officials to take steps to make sure that the benefits of welfare schemes and developmental programmes reach the tribals. He made enquiries into schemes implemented by ITDA-Utnoor.

Earlier, he visited a summer camp and interacted with students. He also inspected a primary health centre in Indervelli mandal centre. Nayak also convened a review meeting with district authorities. ITDA Utnoor in-charge project officer K Varun Reddy, Tribal welfare department deputy director Dr Dileep Kumar, RDO K Suresh, District Medical and Health Officer Dr Narender Rathod and others were present.